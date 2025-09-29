Durga Puja 2025, Navratri 2025 Style Guide: On the festive occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja, devotees are seen thronging the pandals and famous temples with much fervour and gusto. While Navratri is a 9-day festival, Durga Puja coincides with Shariya Navratri in September-October and is celebrated by Bengalis across the globe, worshiping Maa Durga for 5 days. It usually begins six days after Mahalaya. It is believed that the goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya.

Dussehra falls on October 2, this year - celebrating the victory of good over evil.

This year, Tritya Tithi was marked on two consecutive days as per drikpanchang, therefore today is Day 8 of Navratri but Saptami is being celebrated. Maha Ashtami will be on September 30, 2025.

Alia Bhatt In Green Silk Saree

Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous Kanjeevaram silk saree in peacock green at the promotions of SS Rajamouli's RRR. She complemented her look by wearing temple earrings and gajra with minimal makeup.

Kareena Kapoor In Peacock Green Saree

The OG diva Kareena wore a beautiful Raw Mango Saree with a sleek red border line. She kept her hair open and completed the look with her red sindoor, kohled eyes and nude lip shade. Do not miss the neck piece.

Kajol In Green Organza Saree

Come Durga Puja and we see actress Kajol and her family take part in all Pujo rituals with gusto and fervour. Besides, other preparations and festivities, the actress also dresses up her best in ethnic wear during the Pujo. Be it her green floral organza saree or her plain bottle green saree with gold motifs and border - both can be recreated with utmost ease.

Madhuri Dixit's Peacock Green Fusion Wear

Madhuri Dixit is looking stunning in a fusion dress featuring heavy detailed work. This unconventional pick on a festive outing can be a trend-setting number.

Shilpa Shetty's Metallic Saree

In 2018, actress Shilpa Shetty turned heads in designer Amit Aggarwal's couture metallic saree in peacock green. She wore it while receiving Global Icon of the Year Award as part of the UK India Week 2018 celebrations.