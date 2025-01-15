Navya Gets Scolded From Shweta Bachchan For Sharing Deleted Pictures Online From Their Holiday

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, may not have pursued a career in acting, but she continues to grab headlines with her charm and social media presence. Recently, Navya found herself at the receiving end of a light-hearted scolding from her mother, Shweta Bachchan, for sharing deleted pictures from their family vacation in the Rann of Kutch.

Navya took to Instagram to share stunning moments from their trip to the White Desert. The photos featured her posing against the serene backdrop of the setting sun, dressed in a beige sweater, cream pants, and later accessorized with a scarf and sweater to beat the evening chill. She also posted clips of a group of girls dancing and snapshots of the desert, sun, and moon.

However, what caught everyone’s attention were the pictures that included her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, and her mother, Shweta. In one of the now-deleted photos, the three women were seen smiling together at sunset, with Jaya dressed in a white and blue outfit.



Reacting to the post, Shweta Bachchan humorously commented, “Did you go alone??” To which Navya replied with laughing emojis. Shweta followed up with a cheeky remark, @navyananda no … did you? Cause wth!” Her playful tone hinted at mild exasperation over Navya sharing pictures that were presumably meant to stay private.



In response, Navya posted a heartwarming picture on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Shweta. The photo captured a candid moment of Shweta holding Navya from behind as they both smiled. Navya captioned it with a simple red heart emoji, showcasing their close bond despite the lighthearted scolding.



Fans loved the candid mother-daughter banter and flooded the post with comments appreciating their dynamic. Many noted how relatable their exchange felt, as it mirrored everyday family interactions.



Navya Naveli Nanda, despite staying away from the Bollywood spotlight, has carved her niche as a successful entrepreneur and social media influencer. Her posts often showcase her vibrant personality, family bonds, and strong values, which have earned her a significant following.