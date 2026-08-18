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  • /Navya Nanda credits grandmom Ritu Nanda for inspiring her entrepreneurial journey: 'I have seen my Dadi working'

Navya Nanda credits grandmom Ritu Nanda for inspiring her entrepreneurial journey: 'I have seen my Dadi working'

Navya Nanda highlighted that women routinely manage multiple responsibilities, support their families and solve problems, demonstrating abilities that can also translate into the workplace.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Navya Nanda credits grandmom Ritu Nanda for inspiring her entrepreneurial journey: 'I have seen my Dadi working'
Image Credit: Instagram

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