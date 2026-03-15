Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out ‘fake films’; internet speculates dig at the Kerala story sequel, Dhurandhar

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recently sparked a debate after criticising what he called “fake” films being produced in the industry today. The actor, who was last seen in the Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, shared his views during a recent public interaction while discussing the role of cinema in shaping society.

What did Nawazuddin Siddiqui say?

While speaking at NDTV Creators’ Manch Season 2, the actor was asked about global conflicts such as the ongoing US–Israel–Iran tensions and whether filmmakers have a responsibility to guide society through cinema.

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Reporter: Are directors making narrative-based movies?



Nawaz: We all know propaganda movies are being made,most of them are fake, even you know it's fake & narratives are being set. Don't make me open my mouth



Nawaz gives a tight slap to movies like Kerala Story 2 & Dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/oCgZNJILWc — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 14, 2026

Answering the question, Siddiqui highlighted the importance of honesty in storytelling. He emphasised that filmmakers should avoid pushing society in the wrong direction, especially at a time when audiences are increasingly aware of the realities behind narratives portrayed on screen.

“Samaaj ko galat disha mein le jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Sacchai bahut important hai, aur sacchai har insaan aaj ki date mein jaanta hai. Jis tarah ki filmein ban rahi hain, unke peeche ki sacchai kya hai, aap jaante hain, lekin aap bolenge nahi,” he said.

(There is no need to take society in the wrong direction. Truth is very important, and people today understand the reality behind the kind of films being made, but many choose not to speak about it.)

When asked about the rise of narrative-driven cinema, Siddiqui remarked that many films being made today are “fake.”

“Nahi, jhoothi filmein ban rahi hain hamare yahan. Fake filmein ban rahi hain. Yeh sab jaante hain. Duniya mein kya ho raha hai, sab jaante hain. Asli sacchai kya hai, yeh bhi sab jaante hain. Kya jhooth phailaya ja raha hai, aur kya narrative set kiya ja raha hai — sab iske baare mein jaante hain,” he added.

(No, false films are being made here. Fake films are being made. Everyone knows this. People know what is happening in the world and what the real truth is. They also know what lies are being spread and what narrative is being set.)

Netizens speculate about the films he may be referring to

Although Siddiqui did not name any particular film while making the remarks, several social media users speculated that he might be referring to projects such as the sequel to The Kerala Story or Dhurandhar.

One user wrote: We all know propaganda movies are being made; most of them are fake. Even you know it's fake and narratives are being set. Don't make me open my mouth.

Nawaz gives a tight slap to movies like Kerala Story 2 and Dhurandhar.”

Another user commented that Siddiqui’s remarks were a “tight slap” to such films, while others claimed he had indirectly called out their makers.

However, the actor himself has not clarified or confirmed whether his comments were directed at any specific project.