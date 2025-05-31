Nawazuddin Siddiqui Credits Manoj Bajpayee And Irrfan Khan For Breaking Bollywood Stereotypes: 'They Gave Us Confidence and Hope'

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved out a remarkable space for himself in Indian cinema—not just through the films he has chosen, but through the depth, intensity, and honesty he brings to every performance. Today, he stands tall among the most respected actors in the country, often mentioned in the same breath as the late Irrfan Khan, who redefined Indian storytelling with his nuanced portrayals.

In a recent interview with Man’s World, Nawazuddin reflected on his early days in Mumbai and credited actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan for breaking industry stereotypes and inspiring a new generation of performers.

“When I came to Mumbai, I saw Manoj bhai and Irrfan bhai breaking the mould. Manoj bhai had just done Satya, and he was already changing perceptions. They gave us a lot of confidence and hope,” Nawazuddin said.

He added that although he had no illusions about fitting into the conventional image of a Bollywood hero, he had complete faith in his acting abilities.

“I knew I had trained myself so well that even if I got a 40-second role, I would leave an impact on the audience,” he said.

“I was doing theatre in Delhi but wasn’t earning enough to survive. I came to Mumbai thinking I’d act in television serials and do bit roles in films to get by, while continuing theatre. Agar kuchh bhi nahi mila, I would’ve formed a theatre group and done street plays. I just wanted to keep acting and honing my craft.”

From humble beginnings to critical acclaim, Nawazuddin has become synonymous with performance-driven cinema. His recent film Costao was lauded by critics, and with several exciting projects in the pipeline, audiences eagerly await his next move.

He is currently shooting for Thama, a horror-comedy produced by Maddock Films, where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana—fueling expectations for yet another standout performance from the actor.