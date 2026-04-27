Nawazuddin Siddiqui says daughter Shora criticises his dancing, reveals she’s passionate about acting

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared insights into his 16-year-old daughter Shora’s keen interest in acting. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that while she is passionate about performing arts, she has barely watched any of his films.

He added that Shora is currently focused on her studies and will only consider stepping into films after completing her education. However, her inclination toward acting is already evident.

'She criticises my dancing skills': Nawazuddin

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Speaking to Zoom, Nawazuddin humorously revealed that his daughter often gives him brutally honest feedback, especially about his dancing.

“She will complete her studying first, then we will see. She is passionate about acting, though. All daughters are straightforward with their fathers. She hasn’t watched many of my films. She might have watched Gangs Of Wasseypur discreetly. But she keeps criticising me for my dance,” he said.

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The actor further added that Shora frequently asks him to stop dancing altogether. Laughing about her candid remarks, he admitted, “She asks me not to do it. I am a poor dancer. She has destroyed my confidence. I am low on confidence about dancing now. I will try again. It is not necessary for everything to be perfect; some people just want to have fun.”

Despite the criticism, Nawazuddin said he plans to continue trying, adding that not everything needs to be perfect and sometimes it is just about having fun.

Shora’s Acting Aspirations

Shora Siddiqui is the daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya. Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, the actor had spoken about her dedication to acting.

He revealed that she had formally enrolled herself in performing arts training, even approaching the faculty herself. “My daughter is taking training right now. She went and got admitted to the performing arts faculty, with folded hands, she said, ‘I want to learn acting,’” he shared.

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Nawazuddin Siqqui Upcoming work

On the professional side, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2.

FAQs

Q1. What did Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveal about his daughter Shora’s interest in acting?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that his 16-year-old daughter Shora is passionate about acting and performing arts, but she has not watched most of his films and is currently focused on her studies.

Q2. Will Shora Siddiqui enter Bollywood soon?

No, according to Nawazuddin, Shora will complete her education first and only then consider pursuing a career in films, although her interest in acting is already strong.

Q3. What did Nawazuddin say about his daughter’s opinion on his dancing?

The actor humorously revealed that Shora often criticises his dancing skills and even asks him not to dance, which he jokingly said has affected his confidence.

Q4. Has Shora Siddiqui received formal acting training?

Yes, Nawazuddin shared that Shora has enrolled herself in performing arts training and is seriously learning acting after independently joining a faculty program.

Q5. What is Nawazuddin Siddiqui currently working on?

Nawazuddin was last seen in Thamma and will next appear in Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2.