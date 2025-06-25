Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wins Best Actor At The New York Indian Film Festival For I’m Not An Actor

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently won an award for his film 'I'm Not An Actor' The film, which explores themes of identity, performance, and emotional conflict, featured a layered and introspective portrayal by the actor that resonated with both audiences and critics.

I’m Not an Actor was also officially screened at NYIFF, adding to the actor’s growing association with films that are often selected by international festivals for their storytelling depth and performance-driven narratives.

At NYIFF, Nawazuddin’s work once again stood out for its authenticity and range, contributing to his reputation as one of the most consistently reliable actors in the industry. His choice of scripts often leans toward character-driven stories, and I’m Not an Actor is no exception.

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a range of upcoming projects including Raat Akeli Hai 2, Noorani Chehra, Thama, and Sangeen. Each title continues his engagement with diverse genres and roles that push creative boundaries.