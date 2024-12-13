Advertisement
NAYANTHARA

Nayanthara Admits Sacrificing Her Career While Being In Relationship With Prabhu Deva; 'You Need To Compromise'

Nayanthara recalls the vulnerable phase of her during her relationship with Prabhu Deva.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Nayanthara recently opened up about her past decision to quit films for love in 2011 during her relationship with Prabhu Deva. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared her reflections on that phase of her life, which she now sees as a period of personal growth and transformation.

Nayanthara revealed that she was “too vulnerable and young” at the time and believed that love required compromise. “I thought if you need love in your life, you have to sacrifice something. If your partner doesn’t like you doing something, you should stop it. That was my understanding of love at that point in time,” she explained.

The actress shared how the industry’s dynamics, including seeing multiple examples of second marriages and compromises, shaped her perspective. However, despite the challenges, she credits that experience for her transformation: “If not for that relationship, I wouldn’t have found the strength to be who I am today. It taught me resilience and made me realize my own capabilities.”

Nayanthara made a remarkable comeback two years later, reclaiming her title as one of the most sought-after stars in the South. Now happily married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, she credits him for being a source of love and stability. The couple met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which Vignesh directed, and tied the knot in June 2022 after dating for over eight years.

This candid confession by Nayanthara showcases her journey of self-discovery and resilience, inspiring fans with her strength and ability to reclaim her career and personal happiness. 
 

