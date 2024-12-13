Nayanthara Reacts To Doing Jawan, Says 'Did The Film Only Because She Loves Shah Rukh Khan'

Mumbai: Nayanthara, popularly known as the Lady Superstar of Indian cinema, recently addressed her decision to debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan. While fans were disappointed with her limited screen time in the film, Nayanthara revealed her reasons for taking on the role during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“I did Jawan only because I love Shah Rukh sir,” Nayanthara confessed, crediting the Bollywood superstar for encouraging her to step into Hindi cinema. She shared how Khan personally reached out to ease her concerns about making her Bollywood debut, assuring her of a comfortable experience. “He made sure I felt at ease, and I have immense love and respect for him,” she added, expressing gratitude for his warmth and support.

The actress also had high praise for director Atlee, referring to him as her “little brother” and acknowledging his role in shaping the film’s vision.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, had previously expressed regret that he couldn’t share more screen time with Nayanthara due to the film’s length constraints, which led to the editing out of some of their scenes together. Despite this, their chemistry as Vikram Rathore and Narmada left a lasting impression on audiences. During his chat with fans on X account the superstar was quizzed about Nayanthara's small role to which he had said,"I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.”

Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in India, has carved a niche for herself in Tamil and Telugu cinema and now marks her presence in Bollywood with Jawan. Fans are hopeful to see her in more prominent roles in Hindi films in the future.