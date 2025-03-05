Nayanthara Urges Fans And Media To Call Her Just Nayanthara And Not 'Lady Superstar'

Chennai: Actress Nayanthara, who has often been referred to as ‘Lady Superstar’ by her fans, has now appealed to the media and to the audiences to henceforth address her as just Nayanthara and not as Lady Superstar.

Issuing a statement late on Tuesday night, Nayanthara, who has been a dominant force in the Tamil film industry, said, “While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness.

“My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me,” she said.

Pointing out that many had graciously referred to her as "Lady Superstar," a title born out of their immense affection, she said, “I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara’. This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am—not just as an actor but as an individual.”

The actress also went on to point out that while titles and accolades were priceless they could also sometimes create an image that separated the stars from their work, their craft, and the unconditional bond they shared with the audience.

“I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together,” she signed off.