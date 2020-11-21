NCB raids TV actress and comedienne Bharti Singh's house in drugs case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a fresh tip-off has conducted raids at the residence of popular television actress and comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the drugs case.

According to NCB sources, it has been learnt that both Bharti and Haarsh consume drugs. After getting secret information and tip-off from drug peddlers, the NCB officials landed at Bharti Singh's house. The search operation is currently underway.

Bharti Singh is a famous name in the television industry. She has hosted several shows and is seen currently on Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Several telly celebrities attended the starry wedding and reception of the cute couple.

The duo featured together on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They had also worked in a number of comedy shows which had Haarsh on board as the scriptwriter and Bharti as the performer.

Several Bollywood and television stars have come under the NCB scanner in drugs case so far. A few days back, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was summoned by the officials for questioning.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.