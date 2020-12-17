हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Johar

NCB summons Karan Johar in Bollywood drugs case, sends notice over viral video

The notice has been given with respect to the viral video which was under circulation sometime back. 

NCB summons Karan Johar in Bollywood drugs case, sends notice over viral video

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Bollywood drugs nexus and is seeking pertinent information related to the same. 

The notice has been given with respect to the viral video which was under circulation sometime back. 

As per sources, the NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Singh Sirsa in this regard and was marked to MZU. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent.

Earlier, the NCB had received the forensic report of the party video at Karan Johar's home in 2019. The forensic report had confirmed that the video is authentic, unedited and no tampering was done with it.

The video was posted on July 28, 2019, by Karan Johar. It showed several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan at his home.

The NCB has been probing drugs nexus in Bollywood which has been unravelled after the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34. 

 

