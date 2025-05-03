NCW Summons Ajaz Khan And Ullu App CEO Over Alleged Obscenity In Reality Show 'House Arrest'

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of allegedly vulgar and coercive content featured in the reality show House Arrest, streaming on the Ullu app. The Commission has summoned the show's host, actor Ajaz Khan, and Ullu CEO to appear before it on May 9.

The action follows the circulation of viral clips from the show, where women appear to be pressured into performing intimate acts on camera. “NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App’s show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent,” the Commission posted on X, announcing the summons.

NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App’s show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9. #WomenDignity #NCWActs #UlluApp — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 2, 2025

House Arrest, which began streaming on April 11, 2025, is marketed as an unfiltered version of popular captive reality formats like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. Hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, the show features 12 participants—nine women and three men—locked inside a luxury villa, performing a series of controversial tasks.

One particularly criticised segment shows Khan instructing contestants to demonstrate sexual positions, prompting severe backlash online. In another moment, when a female contestant expressed unfamiliarity with a particular act, Khan allegedly asked other participants to enact it on camera.

Amid growing public concern, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X, stating, “I have raised this in the Standing Committee that apps like Ullu and Alt Balaji have managed to evade I&B ministry’s ban on obscene content. I am still awaiting their response.”

The controversy comes just weeks after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, OTT platforms, and social media networks on a PIL demanding stricter regulation and the banning of obscene content on digital platforms.