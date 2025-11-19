Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

‘Need To Make Karan Arjun 2’: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Groove To ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ At Delhi Wedding; Fans Demand On-Screen Reunion – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen dancing together to the song "Oo Jaane Jaana" at a wedding in Delhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Need To Make Karan Arjun 2’: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Groove To ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ At Delhi Wedding; Fans Demand On-Screen Reunion – Watch(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved duo, Karan Arjun, recently reunited, and social media cannot keep calm. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together for a wedding in Delhi, and several videos captured the two greeting each other with a warm hug. The chartbuster track Oo Jaane Jaana played at the grand function as the duo shook a leg together.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Groove To ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’

In the viral video, Salman and SRK can be seen dancing to the hit track from the former’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Fans were stunned to see how effortlessly Shah Rukh remembered all of Salman’s hook steps from the song.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Netizens React

The video has left netizens in awe and wishing for more moments of the iconic duo.

One social media user commented, “Love how Shah Rukh knows the steps to Salman’s songs.”

Another fan gushed, “Do bhai dono tabahi!” while someone else wrote, “Pathaan x Tiger.”

A user added, “SRK’s energy is so impressive—he even knows the dance steps to Salman’s songs perfectly.”

Another fan expressed a long-standing wish: “They need to make Karan Arjun 2.”

At the wedding, the stars were also seen performing to other iconic hits and greeting the bride and groom.

On The Work Front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The film, based on the 2020 Indo-China clash, also features Chitrangada Singh. According to reports, the movie is slated for a June 2026 release.

In 2027, Shah Rukh Khan will make his big-screen comeback with King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The star-studded film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in key roles. Its first glimpse was unveiled on King Khan’s birthday earlier this month.

