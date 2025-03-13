Neelu Vaghela On Holika Dahan: Lessons Of 'Letting Go' And Cherished 'Festive Memories'

New Delhi: Holi brings a wave of joy and celebration across the country. But before the playful splashes of colors fill the air, the sacred tradition of Holika Dahan sets the stage for festivity. Observed on the eve of Holi, this ritual symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, inspiring people to let go of negativity and embrace positivity.

Actress Neelu Vaghela, known for her role as Rajeshwari Devi in Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, sees Holika Dahan as more than just a tradition—it's an emotional and spiritual experience. She fondly reminisces about how this ritual has been an integral part of her celebrations over the years, bringing families together in devotion and reflection before the vibrant revelry of Holi begins.

Neelu Vaghela shares, "On the night before Holi, as the fire of Holika Dahan burns, it reminds us that goodness always prevails, As the flames rise, they don’t just burn the materials—they burn away negativity, clearing our minds and hearts. It’s a spiritual cleansing that prepares us to welcome Holi with joy and positivity."

For Neelu, this tradition is a heartfelt practice that connects her to her roots. "Every year, I follow this sacred ritual with deep devotion. It’s not just about lighting the fire; it’s about embracing faith, purity, and renewal. While Holi fills our lives with color and laughter, Holika Dahan teaches us the value of letting go of negativity and embracing positivity. Through these rituals, we honor the divine and strengthen our spiritual connection," she adds.

With the festival of colors just around the corner, Neelu eagerly looks forward to the celebrations, cherishing the joy, love, and positivity it brings into her life. Filled with gratitude, she embraces the festive spirit, ready to immerse herself in the vibrant hues of Holi.

