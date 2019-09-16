close

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta bags Best Actress award at film fest in Boston

Neena Gupta bags Best Actress award at film fest in Boston
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After "Badhaai Ho", it seems veteran actress is on winning streak. She recently won the Best Actress award at Indian International Film Festival of Boston (IFFB) for "The Last Color".

"The Last Color", which deals with taboo surrounding widows in India, is directed by renowned chef Vikas Khanna.

Sharing the news among his followers, Vikas took to Instagram and wrote: "Super proud of our big victory at IIFFB 2019, BOSTON ... Best Feature Film - 'The Last Color'. Best Actress - Neena Gupta."

The film is now all set for its Chicago Premiere on September 20.

Neena will be next seen in "Panga" and "Sooryavanshi".

 

