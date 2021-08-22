हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta’s hot dance on ‘Coca Cola’ in a sexy one-shoulder white dress goes viral - watch video

Neena Gupta has a number of interesting roles in her kitty and will be seen in Ajay Venugopalan’s ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ opposite Anupam Kher and  Vikas Bahl’s ‘Good Bye’ which also features superstar Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena Gupta’s hot dance on ‘Coca Cola’ in a sexy one-shoulder white dress goes viral - watch video

New Delhi: Actress Neena Gupta is proof that age is no bar for professional success and to look hot as hell and dance like no one is watching. The 62 years old took to Instagram to share a video of herself grooving on the song ‘Coca Cola’ from the movie Luka Chupi which stars Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. 

Neena is donned in a sexy one-shoulder white dress which is designed by her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta. A belly dancer is also grooving with Neena on the peppy number.

The actress captioned her video on Instagram, “Aur ab roop parivartan”.

The talented actress’s fans flooded the comment section with love. “This is the level of shimmying I need in my life,” wrote one while another commented, “You are an inspiration. I just want to be like you... Bebaak, bindaas aur ekdm jhakkas”. Many others dropped in fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Neena Gupta is having a second innings in her acting career. After experiencing a lull and not getting work, the actress took to her Twitter account in July 2017 to ask for work. Since then, she has had multiple work offers and has won audiences' hearts and critical acclaim with her stellar performances in films like ‘Badhaai ho’, ‘The Last Color’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and ‘Dial 100.’

The senior actress has a number of interesting roles in her kitty and will be seen in Ajay Venugopalan’s ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ opposite Anupam Kher and  Vikas Bahl’s ‘Good Bye’ which also features superstar Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neena GuptaNeena Gupta hot dance videoNeena Gupta sexy lookShiv Shastri BalboaDial 100Good Bye Masaba Gupta
Next
Story

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi is 'excited' about becoming big sister

Must Watch

PT21M18S

Kabul Evacuation: 23 Afghan Hindu-Sikhs also included in the passengers brought to India