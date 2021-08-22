Neena Gupta’s hot dance on ‘Coca Cola’ in a sexy one-shoulder white dress goes viral - watch video

New Delhi: Actress Neena Gupta is proof that age is no bar for professional success and to look hot as hell and dance like no one is watching. The 62 years old took to Instagram to share a video of herself grooving on the song ‘Coca Cola’ from the movie Luka Chupi which stars Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Neena is donned in a sexy one-shoulder white dress which is designed by her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta. A belly dancer is also grooving with Neena on the peppy number.

The actress captioned her video on Instagram, “Aur ab roop parivartan”.

The talented actress’s fans flooded the comment section with love. “This is the level of shimmying I need in my life,” wrote one while another commented, “You are an inspiration. I just want to be like you... Bebaak, bindaas aur ekdm jhakkas”. Many others dropped in fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Neena Gupta is having a second innings in her acting career. After experiencing a lull and not getting work, the actress took to her Twitter account in July 2017 to ask for work. Since then, she has had multiple work offers and has won audiences' hearts and critical acclaim with her stellar performances in films like ‘Badhaai ho’, ‘The Last Color’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and ‘Dial 100.’

The senior actress has a number of interesting roles in her kitty and will be seen in Ajay Venugopalan’s ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ opposite Anupam Kher and Vikas Bahl’s ‘Good Bye’ which also features superstar Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.