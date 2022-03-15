हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta tells trolls not to judge women for wearing ‘sexy’ clothes, Anushka Sharma reacts

"Aisa lagta hai jo log sexy type kapde pehnte hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai...," says Neena Gupta in latest video.

Neena Gupta tells trolls not to judge women for wearing ‘sexy’ clothes, Anushka Sharma reacts

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta is known for her unconventional choices and for always speaking up her mind. The ‘Badhaai Ho’ star is completely against people judging women on the basis of their clothes. Sharing her views on the same, Neena on Monday night, took to Instagram and shared a video, telling people to stop judging a woman’s character by her dressing choices. She also said in the video that she is so much more than just her clothes and also informed that she holds an MPhil degree in Sanskrit.

"Aisa lagta hai jo log sexy type kapde pehnte hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai woh aise hi bekar hote hai lekin main batadun maine Sanskrit me maine MPhil kar rakhi hai aur bhi bhaut kuch kiya hua hai toh kapde dekhkar kisi ko judge nahi karna chayie. Troll karne walo samjh lo (People who wear short sexy dresses are often judged and considered as useless.. this is not fair. Right now I am wearing a sexy, short dress and let me tell you that I have done MPhil in Sanskrit and have done many other great things in life.. so we should stop judging others)," she said in Hindi in the clip.

In the video, Neena can be seen dressed in a sexy, plunging neckline top. She captioned her post, “Sach Kahun Toh! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta”.

Neena’s video has received a lot of love and appreciation. Actress Anushka Sharma also seemed to love Neena’s post and dropped pink double heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Mahima Chaudhry commented, “Your too cute”. Social media influencer Dolly Singh also dropped raised hands emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Neena will next be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba Masaba in the second season of Netflix ‘Masaba Masaba’ show. She will also feature in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Shivin Narang.

