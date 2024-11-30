Neena Gupta Welcomes 'Mumbai Winter,' Flaunts Airport-Ready Style

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta says that the “Mumbai winter is here” and shares how she can now dress up for the airport.

Neena took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip she is seen walking out of her room holding a trolley bag.

In the video, she is heard saying: “Bombay main thoda thand aagaya hai. Itna hi aata hai ab bas. Mujhe mauka mil gaya tights pahene ka aur jacket bhi pahen lengay… Jo kabhi pahene ka mauka nahi milta hai aur aiport chaldengay. Why not?

“(Bombay is a little cold now. It is only this much. I have now got a chance to wear tights and a jacket, which I never get a chance to wear and then will go to the airport. Why not?)”

For the caption, she wrote: “Mumbai winter is here.”

Previously, Neena gave her fans a sneak peek into her breakfast indulgence. Sharing a photo on her Instagram handle, the actress revealed her love for a classic Indian favourite—paratha generously topped with butter.

She dropped an image of a plate loaded with a paratha and butter.

For the caption, she wrote, “A very very good morning.”

Previously, Neena posted a video of her profound words of wisdom with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, reflecting on motherhood, resilience, and the remarkable inner strength of women.

In the video, Masaba could be heard asking her mother, “Mom, what is that one line you keep telling me every time I cry for no reason?”

Neena replied: “I remember when you were born, and I was in so much pain. I was all alone, and I had this terrible headache. But I had to feed you, so I breastfed you while tears streamed down my face from the pain.”

On the professional front, Neena Gupta has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She is set to feature in “Metro… In Dino”, “Pachhattar Ka Chhora”, and “Hindi Vindi.”

Neena recently made her Malayalam OTT series debut with “1000 Babies,” which was released on October 18. She played the role of Sara Ousep, a former nurse with a dark past in the show.