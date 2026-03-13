Neena Gupta's pregnancy rumour at 66 amuses actress, says '... a real-life Badhaai Ho'

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently was subject to a weird pregnancy rumour. After a lot of speculation on social media, the talented actress finally broke her silence and reacted in her typical tongue and cheek humour.

Neena Gupta Pregnant? Fact Check

In her typical style, Neena Gupta old Bollywood Hungama, "This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho. There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event," she explained.

Is this for real? Pregnant at 66!



Seeing news since two days about her pregnancy at the age of 66! Don’t know if it’s real or fake but her tummy doesn’t look normal ! pic.twitter.com/EyX7KWS38s — vedika (@vedikabaisa) March 12, 2026

Adding more she said, "But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation."

For the uninitiated, Neena Gupta was clicked at the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad. Veteran actress posed for the paparazzi and when her pictures were shared online, rumours about her pregnancy went viral.

About Neena Gupta's career journey

An NSD graduate, Neena Gupta was first seen in Saath Saath (1982), Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi (1983), Mirza Ghalib (1989), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992) initially. She also did several television series including Khandan (1985), Yatra (1986), Gulzar's Mirza Ghalib (1987), a TV miniseries, followed by Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) and later Dard (1994), Gumraah (1995), Shrimaan Shrimati (1995), Saans, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar (2005), Chitthi (2003), Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahin (2004). She has also acted in the TV serial, Buniyaad.

She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri (1994) and for Uunchai (2022). She played a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she won awards and adulation.