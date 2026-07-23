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  • /NEET paper leak row: Ananya Panday backs Gen Z protesters as PM Modi announces fast-track courts

NEET paper leak row: Ananya Panday backs Gen Z protesters as PM Modi announces fast-track courts

Actor Ananya Panday praised Gen Z student protesters for demanding fairness in the NEET paper leak row, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced dedicated fast-track courts to ensure strict, swift punishment for paper leak offenders.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
NEET paper leak row: Ananya Panday backs Gen Z protesters as PM Modi announces fast-track courts
Image Credit: @Ananya Panday/Instagram

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