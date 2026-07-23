/NEET paper leak row: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem join protesting students at Jantar Mantar

Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have joined the expanding roster of film personalities backing the nationwide youth movement against examination paper leaks. Accompanied by fellow actor Rachit Singh, the sibling duo arrived at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night, marching alongside thousands of students calling for structural reforms in the national education system.
The late-night visit underscores the mounting public support for the demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has brought thousands of young protesters to the capital’s streets demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Visuals shared on social media showed Huma Qureshi, dressed casually in a black top and jeans, walking alongside student protesters around 2:13 AM on Thursday. Rachit Singh and Saqib Saleem were seen accompanying her as the group moved through the protest venue in solidarity with the demonstration.
Rachit and Huma recently collaborated on the feature film Baby Do Die Do, produced under Huma and Saqib’s home banner. Their appearance follows a wave of online and ground support from other prominent industry figures, including Salman Khan, who recently called for strict measures against paper leaks while praising the peaceful resolve of student activists.
The ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar, which has inspired similar demonstrations in hubs like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, stems from widespread allegations of paper leaks and marking irregularities during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
The CJP has maintained that its key demand, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, remains non-negotiable. In a recent post on X, the youth organisation declared:
"This movement will not stop until we get the resignation of Pradhan. We will fight together, we will win together."
In response to the escalating crisis, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused opposition political parties of leveraging "students as political tools to manufacture disruption". However, Pradhan reiterated that the Union government is fully committed to addressing every genuine concern regarding the integrity of public entrance exams.
The capital witnessed heightened friction earlier in the week when the CJP’s call for a "Chalo Sansad" (march to Parliament) on July 20 led to severe clashes near barricaded zones. Security personnel used tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse advancing crowds, leaving dozens of protesters and police personnel injured.
Tensions were further heightened on Tuesday after police forcibly removed senior opposition leaders attempting to hold a sit-in demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence. Despite heavy police deployment, temporary internet suspensions in parts of Central Delhi, and multiple FIRs registered by the authorities, thousands of students continue to occupy Jantar Mantar to press their demands.
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