/NEET paper leak row: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on CJP students' protest, 'They are tomorrow...'

Joining a growing wave of support from Bollywood A-listers, actors Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have voiced their solidarity with the ongoing student demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Following public statements from industry figures like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday, the duo emphasised that addressing the concerns of protesting youth is an urgent societal responsibility.
In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor expressed her growing concern over the plight of students protesting for systemic accountability, writing that the voices of the younger generation can no longer be ignored.
"I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today. But education only works if children believe in it," she wrote.
Kapoor underscored the need for an education system built strictly on merit and transparency, calling for an immediate and meaningful response from leadership.
"No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum. When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them," she added.
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Also taking to Instagram, actor Varun Dhawan backed the students' right to demand answers, highlighting the emotional and financial impact on families affected by examination irregularities.
"Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity," Dhawan penned.
Dhawan urged authorities to engage in constructive dialogue to reach a transparent resolution, while appealing for the demonstration to remain peacefully centered on the students' core demands.
"I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai hind," he concluded.
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The CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar has continued for nearly a month, drawing significant national attention following the participation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on a hunger strike alongside several student leaders.
Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks and management failures in the NEET-UG exams, alongside comprehensive reforms across national examination bodies.
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