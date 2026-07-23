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  • /NEET paper leak row: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on CJP students' protest, 'They are tomorrow...'

NEET paper leak row: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on CJP students' protest, 'They are tomorrow...'

NEET Row: Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joined Bollywood A-listers in supporting the CJP-led student protest in Delhi, calling listening to students' demands an obligation to secure a fair education system.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
NEET paper leak row: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on CJP students' protest, 'They are tomorrow...'
Image Credit: @kareena kapoor khan/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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