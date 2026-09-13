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Neeti Mohan welcomes Ganpati Bappa with new festive song ‘Bappa Ghar Aaye’

Neeti Mohan has released her latest festive track Bappa Ghar Aaye ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, capturing the joy of welcoming Lord Ganesha home with dhol, nagade and flute-led music.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Neeti Mohan welcomes Ganpati Bappa with new festive song ‘Bappa Ghar Aaye’
Image Credit: Neeti Mohan, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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