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Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, passes away; Singer shares heartfelt tribute

Indian playback singer Neeti Mohan announced the sad demise of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who passed away on October 15, drawing heartfelt condolences from industry peers including Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Dhupia.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, passes away; Singer shares heartfelt tribute
Image Credit: ANI

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