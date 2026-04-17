Neetu Chandra Exclusive: 'Aakhri Sawal asks questions people tend to avoid', actress shares her review of Dhurandhar 2

Actress-filmmaker Neetu Chandra predominantly works in worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films respectively. After her Bollywood debut with 'Garam Masala' (2005), she featured in a slew of movies including Godavari (Telugu), Traffic Signal and No Problem among many others. She successfully launched her production house Champaran Talkies and won National Film Award for the film Mithila Makhaan in the category of Best Maithili Film. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Neetu Chandra opened up on her upcoming movie 'Aakhri Sawal', Hollywood debut and Dhurandhar 2 review:

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects

Right now, the main focus is on Aakhri Sawal. It’s a story that looks at difficult questions people often avoid, especially in personal relationships and life decisions. What stood out to me was that the narrative is simple but layered, it doesn’t rely on heavy drama, but still leaves an impact through its writing and performances. We are trying to keep the treatment very honest and not overcomplicate the storytelling. Apart from this, there are a few other projects in early stages of discussion, but I would prefer to talk about them once they are confirmed.

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Q. Champaran Talkies won the National Film Award for Best Maithili Film, how has your journey been as a producer?

It has been a gradual learning process. With Champaran Talkies, the intention was to support a story that is rooted in its culture and language, something that doesn’t always get visibility in mainstream cinema. Winning the National Award was important, but more than that, it reinforced that there is space for regional stories if they are told with honesty. As a producer, I’ve become more aware of the entire filmmaking process, script selection, budgeting, execution, and eventually reaching the audience. It has made me more patient and more selective about the kind of projects I take on.

Q. How did ‘No Means No’ happen?

No Means No started with the intent to address the subject of consent in a way that is accessible to a larger audience. The script stood out because it didn’t try to simplify or dilute the issue. At the same time, it was structured in a way that keeps the audience engaged, rather than feeling like a lecture. From the beginning, it was clear that the film needed to stay true to its core message, even if that meant taking creative risks. That clarity is what drove the project forward.

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Q. Did your Hollywood debut pan out the way you had imagined?

Not entirely as imagined, because expectations and reality are always different, especially when you’re working in a new industry. But it was still a meaningful experience. It exposed me to a different working style, scale, and level of discipline. You also understand how storytelling is approached differently in another market. Even if everything doesn’t go exactly as planned, the experience adds to your perspective and helps you grow professionally.

Q. Have you seen the recent release ‘Dhurandhar 2’? What’s your review of the spy-thriller?

Yes, I have seen it. It’s clearly mounted on a large scale, and the makers have focused on delivering a strong visual and action-driven experience. The pacing works well in several parts, and the action sequences are one of its highlights. At the same time, for a spy-thriller, the emotional depth and character stakes are equally important, and there are moments where that balance could have been stronger. Overall, it stays true to the genre and gives the audience what they expect from this kind of film.

Q. Any favourite directors you want to collaborate with?

There are many directors whose work I appreciate, especially those who are clear about their storytelling and don’t get influenced too much by trends. For me, it’s less about working with a specific name and more about the script and the director’s vision. If the story is strong and the director knows exactly how they want to tell it, that’s what makes a collaboration meaningful. I’m open to working with both experienced filmmakers and newer voices.

Q. Acting or producing – which is your passionate project?

Both are important, but they fulfill different roles for me. Acting is more immediate—you’re focused on the character and the moment, and the connection is very direct. Producing is more long-term, where you’re involved from the idea stage to execution and release. If I have to choose, acting still comes more naturally to me, but producing has become equally significant because it allows me to back stories that I genuinely believe in and want to see made.