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Neetu Chandra on shots fired at Tiger Shroff: ‘I am very scared’

Actress Neetu Chandra said she initially thought the news was fake, as she had always considered the city a safe place to live. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Neetu Chandra on shots fired at Tiger Shroff: ‘I am very scared’

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Neetu Chandra on shots fired at Tiger Shroff: ‘I am very scared’
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