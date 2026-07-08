/Neetu Kapoor birthday special: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes 'her heart’ to mom with glimpses of lifetime memories

Mumbai: Actress and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also known to be Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on July 8. She shared a montage of cherished memories spanning decades of her life. Taking to her social media account, Riddhima shared a series of pictures and videos featuring special moments with her mother. Alongside the reel, she put up the caption that read, "Happy birthday Ma - My heart, my everything. Love you endlessly."