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  • /Neetu Kapoor birthday special: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes 'her heart’ to mom with glimpses of lifetime memories

Neetu Kapoor birthday special: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes 'her heart’ to mom with glimpses of lifetime memories

Riddhima shares a series of pictures and videos on her social media account. Talking about Neetu Kapoor, formerly known as Neetu Singh, is one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actresses. She was last seen as the lead heroine in the recently released movie, Dadi Ki Shaadi.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor birthday special: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes 'her heart’ to mom with glimpses of lifetime memories
Image Credit: Instagram

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