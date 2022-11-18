topStoriesenglish
Neha Bhasin gets BRUTALLY trolled for her birthday outfit, netizens say 'pool party hai kya...'

Last night, she hosted a birthday party for her close friends as she is turning a day older today and fans did not like what she wore.

New Delhi: Neha Bhasin, who appeared in Bigg Boss last year, created a lot of headlines for her bold avatar in the show and even after coming out of the house, her charm remained the same. Along with her songs, Neha, who is making headlines with her dressing sense and boldness, often gets trolled for her style. 

Last night, she hosted a birthday party for her close friends as she is turning a day older today and fans did not like what she wore. In fact, she got brutally trolled for her choice of outfit and fans are calling it a pool party dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha reached her birthday bash wearing a glamorous dress but it didn't go well with the trolls. Neha wore a specially designed dress for her birthday. Wearing a bra-style top and a transparent thigh-slit skirt, Neha thought that she would garner a lot of compliments, but what happened is the opposite. People neither liked her style nor her dress and she became a target for the trolls.  

One user wrote that this is a birthday party or a pool party, whereas people told her dressing sense is too similar to Urfi Javed's style.

