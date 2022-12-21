topStoriesenglish
NEHA BHASIN

Neha Bhasin teases her glam sexy video on Besharam Rang, fans call her 'Bomb Bhasin' - Watch

Neha Bhasin New Video: The singer too has been at the receiving end of haters online who often bash her for her fashion choices. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Expect singer Neha Bhasin to surprise you with her charm and talent. The stunning Bigg Boss OTT star is an avid social media user as well. Lately, she has been sharing her videos from events, OOTD and much more online. Trolls and hate don't really affect the singer, who has never really shied away from calling a spade a spade. Her latest video post on current chartbuster Besharam Rang from Pathaan is all things sexy. 

Neha Bhasin wore a white deep plunging neckline bralette top and black jeans. She can be seen flaunting her uber-glam side in the video which has gotten many reactions from her friends and fans. One person wrote: Born with it bomb Bhasin while another one wrote: Neha bhasin #nehabhasin this song is made for you queen. You would have sing it even better  

Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has been right at the centre of controversy after a section of society raised objections to the actress wearing a saffron coloured bikini in the song. Call for a ban and boycotting of the film Pathaan have also been trending online. However, no official word has been made regarding the development by the makers as yet. 

Coming back to Neha Bhasin, she too has been at the receiving end of haters online who often bash her for her fashion choices. She was recently trolled for her birthday bash for her bold outfit. She wore a silver co-ord set consisting of a bralette and a seer trail that came with a thigh-high slit. 

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

 

