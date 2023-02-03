Neha Bhasin's Hot Dance in Gym Bralette and Shorts is all Things Sexy - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin is known for her bold image. She keeps Insta game on point with sensational photos and dance videos besides making heads turn at events. The singer found a wider fan base after her successful stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 followed by Bigg Boss Season 15 appearance where she supported her friend and actress Shamita Shetty.

Neha Bhasin a day back posted a video where she can be seen grooving thinking about the Bahamas. Her vibe is vacay goals and surely she raised the hotness meter dancing in a black gym bralette bustier and shorts. She captioned the post: A Carribean vacation is a dream i am yet to live, so i am making do dancing to this groovy beat thinking of the Bahamas #funreel #nehabhasin #instamood

She has never really shied away from speaking her mind and is also known for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

Earlier this month, in her interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."