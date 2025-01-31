Mumbai: Neha Dhupia fainted on the sets of the new season of Roadies. However, she continued shooting moments after, to wrap up on time. The former beauty queen and actress said that nothing is going to stop her.

Speaking about the incident, Neha shared, “It was a minor health scare, but I’m back on my feet, motivated, and enthusiastic as ever. Roadies have always been about pushing limits, and this journey inspires me to overcome every hurdle. Nothing is going to stop me.”

The incident, which was featured in a promo, saw Neha feeling dizzy and fainting on the sets. However, the actress has reassured everyone that she is fit, fine, and ready to continue her journey as a gang leader on Roadies.

A source from the production added, “Neha’s dedication is truly remarkable. Despite her hectic schedule and health challenges, she actively fulfilled her duties as a leader and gave her all to the auditions.”

“From bustling cities to remote small towns, she was completely invested in finding the best talent for the show.”

The new season is titled ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’, and raises stakes higher, in a world where betrayal lurks around the corner, trust is rare, and every move is a double-edged sword.

The new season is hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the OG Roadie, whose return as the host cements the legacy of the show as it embarks on its boldest season. He will be joined by Gang Leaders including Prince Narula, Neha, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav making his debut as a Gang Leader.

Ahead of the airing of the show, Rannvijay said that ‘MTV Roadies’ has always felt like home to him and being part of the milestone season is truly special.

“With the Double Cross theme, fans are in for the most intense and unpredictable ‘MTV Roadies’ journey yet. I am excited to reunite with Prince and Neha. And of course, I am all excited to work alongside Rhea and Elvish for the first time," he added.

The show airs on MTV and JioCinema.