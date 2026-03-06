Neha Dhupia jokes about Ishaan Khatter’s ‘ring’ in viral vlog moment; Actor left surprised

New Delhi: A light-hearted moment between Neha Dhupia and Ishaan Khatter from Neha’s recent vlog has caught people’s attention online.

The two actors ran into each other at a public event and greeted each other warmly before sharing a candid exchange. In the video, Ishaan is seen showing something on his phone to Neha, which prompts her to jokingly ask, “Is that a ring or a key ring?”

The unexpected question briefly catches Ishaan off guard, leaving him momentarily surprised before he clarifies that it is simply a key ring. The moment quickly turns into laughter between the two.

A source who witnessed the interaction shared, “It was a spontaneous and fun exchange. Neha was clearly teasing Ishaan, and everyone around found it quite amusing. It was a very friendly moment between the two.”

The clip, now part of Neha’s vlog, captures an easy and candid interaction between the actors and has been widely shared by fans who enjoyed the playful teasing.

On the work front

Ishaan Khatter was widely appreciated for his performance in Homebound, earning praise for his restrained and emotionally nuanced portrayal.

Homebound tells the story of Shoaib and Chandan as they navigate their lives in a haunting yet tender tale of two young men from the lower middle class. One struggles with his caste identity, while the other endures discrimination based on faith. Despite their differences, both share the same dream: to wear the police uniform—not merely for survival, but for dignity.

The film, loosely adapted from Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay about migrant workers walking hundreds of miles during the lockdown, serves as a mirror to how the marginalised are often left without a safety net.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the Netflix series Single Papa alongside Kunal Kemmu. She also recently appeared in Perfect Family, which was backed by Pankaj Tripathi. She will next be seen in Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.