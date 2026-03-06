Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024293https://zeenews.india.com/people/neha-dhupia-jokes-about-ishaan-khatter-s-ring-in-viral-vlog-moment-actor-left-surprised-3024293.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleNeha Dhupia jokes about Ishaan Khatter’s ‘ring’ in viral vlog moment; Actor left surprised
NEHA DHUPIA

Neha Dhupia jokes about Ishaan Khatter’s ‘ring’ in viral vlog moment; Actor left surprised

During a casual moment captured in her vlog, Neha Dhupia playfully teased Ishaan Khatter about an object he was holding, jokingly asking, "Is that a ring or a key ring?". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Neha Dhupia jokes about Ishaan Khatter’s ‘ring’ in viral vlog moment; Actor left surprised(Source: File)

New Delhi: A light-hearted moment between Neha Dhupia and Ishaan Khatter from Neha’s recent vlog has caught people’s attention online.

The two actors ran into each other at a public event and greeted each other warmly before sharing a candid exchange. In the video, Ishaan is seen showing something on his phone to Neha, which prompts her to jokingly ask, “Is that a ring or a key ring?”

The unexpected question briefly catches Ishaan off guard, leaving him momentarily surprised before he clarifies that it is simply a key ring. The moment quickly turns into laughter between the two.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A source who witnessed the interaction shared, “It was a spontaneous and fun exchange. Neha was clearly teasing Ishaan, and everyone around found it quite amusing. It was a very friendly moment between the two.”

The clip, now part of Neha’s vlog, captures an easy and candid interaction between the actors and has been widely shared by fans who enjoyed the playful teasing.

On the work front

Ishaan Khatter was widely appreciated for his performance in Homebound, earning praise for his restrained and emotionally nuanced portrayal.

Homebound tells the story of Shoaib and Chandan as they navigate their lives in a haunting yet tender tale of two young men from the lower middle class. One struggles with his caste identity, while the other endures discrimination based on faith. Despite their differences, both share the same dream: to wear the police uniform—not merely for survival, but for dignity.

The film, loosely adapted from Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay about migrant workers walking hundreds of miles during the lockdown, serves as a mirror to how the marginalised are often left without a safety net.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the Netflix series Single Papa alongside Kunal Kemmu. She also recently appeared in Perfect Family, which was backed by Pankaj Tripathi. She will next be seen in Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO