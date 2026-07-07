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Neha Dhupia’s first international film ‘52 BLUE’ to open London Indian Film Festival, Lionel Messi connection adds global buzz

Neha Dhupia is set to achieve a major career milestone as her first international feature film, '52 BLUE', opens the London Indian Film Festival with its European premiere. The project has already generated significant buzz, with audiences praising Neha’s transformation and a global spotlight amplified by Lionel Messi’s association with the film.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Neha Dhupia’s first international film ‘52 BLUE’ to open London Indian Film Festival, Lionel Messi connection adds global buzz
Image Credit: Neha Dhupia, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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