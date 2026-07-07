/Neha Dhupia’s first international film ‘52 BLUE’ to open London Indian Film Festival, Lionel Messi connection adds global buzz

Speaking about this special moment, Neha Dhupia shared, “52 BLUE will always be an incredibly special film for me because it marks my first international project, and to see it opening a festival as prestigious as the London Indian Film Festival feels surreal. As actors, we constantly seek stories that move us, challenge us, and stay with us long after the camera stops rolling, and this film did exactly that for me. The response to the trailer has been deeply encouraging, especially the love coming in for my character and performance. It reassures you that audiences are connecting with the emotional world of the film.”