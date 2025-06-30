Neha Dhupia Takes Nostalgic Ride On Vande Bharat Express, Relives Childhood Memories

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia recently swapped red carpets for railway tracks, embarking on an early morning journey aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Surat. But this wasn’t just another travel vlog—it was a heartfelt trip down memory lane.

Documenting the experience in her latest YouTube vlog, Dhupia invited viewers into a deeply personal moment, revisiting childhood memories sparked by the familiar rhythm of train travel. “As a child, I would travel with my mom and dad by train... and today, I feel exactly the same. This ride brought back so many beautiful memories,” she said, beaming as she boarded the high-speed train.

The video captures Dhupia soaking in the scenic morning light, sipping chai, and gazing out the window as the landscape rolled by, a setting she described as both soothing and nostalgic. "It was overwhelming in the most beautiful way," she shared. “The service was great, the journey was smooth, and I got to meet some lovely people along the way.”

While the Vande Bharat Express is known for its modern amenities and swift service, for Dhupia, it became a vehicle for reflection. From the gentle hum of the train to fleeting glimpses of rural India, every detail stirred memories of simpler times.

On her YouTube channel, Dhupia continues to offer fans an unfiltered look into her world—whether she's traveling, pausing for introspection, or embracing life’s spontaneous adventures. This latest vlog, she says, is a reminder that sometimes, the journey is the destination.

Watch The Video Here:

Her Mumbai-to-Surat ride has now struck a chord with viewers, many of whom found their own memories mirrored in hers. Through her lens, Dhupia turned an ordinary train ride into an emotional voyage, one that celebrates the beauty of nostalgia and the enduring magic of Indian railways.

Previously, Neha Dhupia spoke out in support of fellow star Deepika Padukone following reports that the latter exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit over concerns related to working conditions, including a reported request for an eight-hour workday.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Dhupia addressed the broader issue of work-life balance, especially for new mothers in the industry. In a candid message, she highlighted how women are often “sidelined or shamed” for prioritising their personal well-being and family responsibilities.

Though Dhupia didn’t mention Padukone by name, her post came shortly after the Spirit news broke and was widely seen as a show of solidarity. The actress, a mother herself, has been vocal in the past about the challenges of balancing motherhood and a demanding career.