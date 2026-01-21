New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media handle and shared a simple, time-tested wellness ritual - addressing one of the most common problems of modern living: bloating and poor digestion. Following her 21-day Anti-Inflammatory Challenge post, the actress this time revealed her night-time desi drink—a natural remedy she swears by to calm the gut, ease bloating, and wind down before sleep.

Neha Dhupia on her wellness secret

Calling it her “warm, fuzzy” bedtime ritual, Neha shared how this humble concoction has quietly become her go-to solution after long, hectic days. “This is literally my night-time drink. It really helps ease bloating, improves digestion, and promotes better sleep,” she said in the reel, emphasising how small, consistent habits can make a noticeable difference to overall well-being.

Rooted in traditional Indian wisdom, the drink is made by boiling water with saunf (fennel seeds), ajwain (carom seeds), jeera (cumin seeds), freshly chopped ginger, and a dash of lemon, but a personal favourite. The mixture is simmered for about five minutes before being consumed warm.

“All it takes is this, your night-time anti-bloating drink is ready. It works like magic for me. Looks and tastes good,” Neha added, revealing what she calls her simple secret to keeping bloating at bay.

Neha Dhupia On Wellness

Neha credited her nutritionist Richa Gangani for introducing her to the remedy and responsibly reminded her followers to consult a dietician, nutritionist, or physician before incorporating it into their routine, underscoring her belief that wellness should always be personalised.

