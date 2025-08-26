Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951759https://zeenews.india.com/people/neha-dhupias-straight-talk-on-facing-criticism-for-being-pregnant-before-marriage-says-at-least-im-on-the-same-list-as-neena-gupta-and-alia-bhatt-2951759.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
NEHA DHUPIA

Neha Dhupia's Straight Talk On Facing Criticism For Being 'Pregnant Before Marriage', Says 'At Least, I'm On The Same List As Neena Gupta And Alia Bhatt'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018 with only family and close friends invited.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Neha Dhupia's Straight Talk On Facing Criticism For Being 'Pregnant Before Marriage', Says 'At Least, I'm On The Same List As Neena Gupta And Alia Bhatt'

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia recently opened up on facing criticism for being pregnant before marrying Angad Bedi. The duo's sudden wedding announcement had shocked one and sundry - given the fact that they never made their relationship public. Soon after the marriage, Neha shared her pregnancy news and that led to a widespread speculation over the timing.

Neha Dhupia On Being 'Pregnant Before Marriage'

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Neha addressed the criticism she faced. She said, "I married Angad (Bedi), and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’ (how did it happen). Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous…Pregnancy is beautiful, and that’s it!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Neha in her interview stated that due to heavy trolling and criticism coming her way, it kind of pushed her to launch 'Freedom to Feed - a platform that puts spotlight on conversations around motherhood with no stigma attached.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Wedding

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018 with only family and close friends invited. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November that year and have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK