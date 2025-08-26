New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia recently opened up on facing criticism for being pregnant before marrying Angad Bedi. The duo's sudden wedding announcement had shocked one and sundry - given the fact that they never made their relationship public. Soon after the marriage, Neha shared her pregnancy news and that led to a widespread speculation over the timing.

Neha Dhupia On Being 'Pregnant Before Marriage'

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Neha addressed the criticism she faced. She said, "I married Angad (Bedi), and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’ (how did it happen). Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous…Pregnancy is beautiful, and that’s it!"

Neha in her interview stated that due to heavy trolling and criticism coming her way, it kind of pushed her to launch 'Freedom to Feed - a platform that puts spotlight on conversations around motherhood with no stigma attached.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Wedding

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018 with only family and close friends invited. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November that year and have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021.