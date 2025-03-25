Neha Kakkar Breaks Down On Stage, Cries After Arriving Late To Melbourne Concert; Fans Call It ‘Drama’

Playback singer Neha Kakkar found herself in an emotional moment on stage after arriving three hours late to her Melbourne concert. Despite apologizing to the audience, some disappointed fans expressed their frustration, accusing her of putting on a performance.

A viral video circulating on Reddit and other social media platforms shows Neha breaking down in tears after hearing boos from a section of the crowd. Trying to console her fans, she said, “Guys, you are really sweet! You have been waiting so patiently. I hate this! I have never made anyone wait in my life.”

She continued, “I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me that you are here. I will make sure you all enjoy and dance tonight.”

However, some angry fans were unimpressed, with one yelling, “This is not India, you’re in Australia.” Another shouted, “Go back and rest in your hotel.” A third sarcastically remarked, “Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol.”

Watch the video here:

Before her Melbourne show, Neha had performed in Sydney and shared glimpses of the event on Instagram, captioning her post, “Thank you #Sydney! Tonight #Melbourne #NehaKakkarLive”.

Neha Kakkar, younger sister of singers Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, is a popular playback singer known for hit tracks like 'London Thumakda', 'Kala Chashma', 'Aankh Maarey', and more. She has also been a judge on multiple reality singing shows, including Indian Idol.