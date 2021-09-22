Neha Kakkar breaks silence on pregnancy rumours with husband Rohanpreet Singh

New Delhi: Popular singer Neha Kakkar has put her pregnancy rumours to rest during her recent appearance on reality show 'Dance Deewane 3'. She stated that she and her husband have not yet thought about starting a family yet. Her comments came amid speculations doing rounds that she is expecting her first child with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh, with whom she tied the knot in 2020.

Neha appeared on 'Dance Deewane 3' with her brother Tony Kakkar and renowned Punjabi singer-rapped Yo Yo Honey Singh to promote their recent released 'Kanta Lagaa'. After watching contestant Gunjan perform to Lungi Dance, Neha showered praises on her saying, "Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan)."

Neha also had a fan girl moment and got into tears after meeting Bollywood Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. An emotional Neha said, "After meeting you, I have finally learnt what fan girl moment is."

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October 2020 after a whirlwind romance. They duo often trend online for their pictures and singing videos together.