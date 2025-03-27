Neha Kakkar Hits Back At Trolls, Reveals SHOCKING Truth Behind Melbourne Concert Delay: 'I Had To Speak Up...'

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar finally reveals the reason behind her delayed arrival at her Melbourne concert. The singer, who has been facing backlash for a three-hour delay and her on-stage breakdown after arriving at the show, has now spoken about the real reason behind it.

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a revelation post, highlighting the challenges she and her band faced. The singer made a shocking claim about the organizers of her Melbourne show, revealing that they tricked her and ran away with her money.

Take A Look At Post:

Neha Kakkar Got 3 Hours Delayed At Melbourne Concert

The Coca Cola singer, in a long note, revealed the reason behind her delay. Slamming the trolls, she wrote, ''They said she came 3 hrs late, did they even ask once that What happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up. So here it is!''

Revealing that she performed for free at her concert, she wrote, ''Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all this We still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything bcz there my fans were waiting for hrs for me.''

In a shocking revelation, she further disclosed, ''Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn't do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough.''

Expressing gratitude, she concluded the lengthy revelation note and wrote, ''I want to Thank all those people who spoke so beautifully for me, as if all this happened to them personally. I really appreciate all the efforts they all took to clarify my situation. I'm always gonna be thankful to all of them who attended my concert that day and cried with me and even danced their hearts out. I can't thank my NeHearts enough for always standing up for me and everyone who supported me and gave me only Love. Thank you.''

Earlier, several videos of the star singer went viral from her Melbourne concert. In the videos Neha can be seen breaking down on stage and heard saying, "It means a lot to me. I will forever remember this evening, and I will make sure that I make you all dance."

Neha Kakkar is a household name in the music industry, known for hits like Kala Chashma, Coca Cola, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Mile Ho Tum, London Thumakda, among others.