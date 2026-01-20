Advertisement
NEHA KAKKAR

Neha Kakkar Slams Divorce Rumors After Announcing 'Break From Relationships....': ‘Keep Them Out Of This'

Neha Kakkar Viral Post: Neha announced that she is taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”.

|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Source: IANS
Neha Kakkar Slams Divorce Rumors After Announcing 'Break From Relationships....': ‘Keep Them Out Of This'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's recent post announcing a break from everything sparked rumours of her possible divorce from husband Rohanpreet Singh. However, now she has shared another social media post clearing the air around her marriage.

Neha has urged not to drag her husband or family into the matter. She revealed that she is unhappy with some other people in the system.

Neha penned on her Insta Stories, “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support (sic)".

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

"It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” she went on to add.

Calling herself too emotional for this world, she concluded, “Ab se (now) I'm Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari (helpless) Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World! Sorry and Thank you My NeHearts. Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.”

In her previous post which has been deleted now, Neha announce that she is taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”.

She shared, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you".

Requesting paparazzi not to film her, the 'Lollipop' singer added, “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

