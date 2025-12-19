Advertisement
NEHA KAKKAR CONTROVERSY

Neha Kakkar's Candy Shop Gets Massive Hate On Social Media For Vulgar Lyrics, Choreography

Neha Kakkar Controversy: Earlier, the singer shot to headlines after a video of her breaking down on stage during her Melbourne concert went viral.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Neha Kakkar's Candy Shop Gets Massive Hate On Social Media For Vulgar Lyrics, ChoreographyPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently dropped her new music video titled Candy Shop, featuring her brother Tony Kakkar. However, the song has received widespread criticism over its vulgar lyrics and dance moves.

Netizens expressed their discontent over questionable lyrics and jarring choreography used in Candy Shop music video. Social media platforms have since been flooded with reactions where users have shared their views about the song and its visual presentation - putting Neha Kakkar and brother Tony in the spotlight.

 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Here are some reactions from users on social media:

One user wrote: Are you okay? Another said: Ye kya lyrics h, kya kaise singer or kya b grade steps h. Why? Why?

We didn’t really love this version from Neha. Please guys instead of such songs you could work on love or sad songs or similar tracks that we’re eagerly waiting for.@NehaKakkar We know you’re a versatile singer but this type of song isn’t really our preference!!!, read one comment.

Feels like Dhinchak pooja song, wrote a user.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Candy Shop released on December 15, 2025 marking yet another collaboration of Neha with her brother Tony Kakkar. Many also called it a failed attempt at mimicking international pop, particularly K-pop.

On the work front, Neha and Tony Kakkar previously collaborated on superhit tracks like Coca Cola and Coca Cola 2 which were well-received by fans.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
