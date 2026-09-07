Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Nehal Chudasama opens up on watching Bigg Boss 20, warns viewers: ‘Don’t judge these people’

Nehal Chudasama opens up on watching Bigg Boss 20, warns viewers: ‘Don’t judge these people’

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama revealed that watching the new season triggered flashbacks from her own stint and urged viewers not to judge contestants based solely on the narratives shown on screen.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Nehal Chudasama opens up on watching Bigg Boss 20, warns viewers: ‘Don’t judge these people’

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nehal Chudasama opens up on watching Bigg Boss 20, warns viewers: ‘Don’t judge these people’
2
3
4
5