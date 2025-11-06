Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma File For Divorce After Four Years Of Marriage: Report

New Delhi: Following months of speculation about their relationship, TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have reportedly decided to call it quits. The couple has officially filed for divorce, ending their four-year marriage.

According to an exclusive report by News18 Showsha, Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for quite some time now. The report further added that they have now filed for divorce and that the legal formalities are likely to begin soon.

Neil and Aishwarya’s Love Story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s romance blossomed on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they played Virat Chavan and Pakhi. Their on-screen chemistry soon transitioned into a real-life romance. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and later appeared together in shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.

While the report did not confirm the reason behind their separation, neither Neil nor Aishwarya has issued a public statement regarding the divorce.

However, fans began speculating after the duo stopped making joint public appearances. They have not shared photos together since Holi this year. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Aishwarya’s posts from Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali celebrations this year did not feature Neil.

Neil’s last Instagram post was on September 16, 2025, which was a paid collaboration.

In June, Aishwarya addressed the ongoing rumours through an Instagram story, urging people to refrain from spreading misinformation. She wrote,

“I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful.”

She further added, “Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements or recordings. If you have any real proof — any message, audio, or video of me saying these things — show it. Stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember, just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say; it means they are choosing dignity over noise.”