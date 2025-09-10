Nepal Crackdown: Prajakta Koli Postpones Plan To Visit Nepal Amid Gen Z Protests, Violence

Mumbai: Actor Prajakta Koli extended her support to the families in Nepal amid ongoing protests in the nation after its government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

The actress also revealed that she has postponed her plans of visiting Nepal due to the protests.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mismatched' actress expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Nepal amid the Gen Z protest in India's neighbouring nation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Nepal Protests Highlights: Home Minister Resigns Amid Widespread Protests Over Social Media Ban; 19 Dead So Far

Taking to her Instagram handle, Prajakta Koli penned an emotional note saying, "What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Actress Manisha Koirala, whose grandfather Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala was the first prime minister of Nepal, also strongly condemned the violence in the country.

Manisha, who was born in Nepal, posted a gritty glimpse from the protests with a picture of a blood-soaked shoe.

Speaking out against the clash between the protestors and the police, the actor called it a "black day."

She further urged the media to focus on the fact that the protests were, in fact, against corruption and not a ban on social media sites.

"Today is a black day for Nepal -- when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice," she wrote on Instagram.

Manisha Koirala has been sharing updates about the protests in Nepal, with the aim of spreading awareness.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance.

They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

On Monday, the police used deadly force against protesters in which at least 19 individuals were killed and over 200 injured in Kathmandu and nearby towns.

Late last night, the government rolled back the ban on several social media sites. Since then, the country's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, submitted his resignation, which was accepted by President Ram Chandra Poudel.