/Nepal Flash Flood: Sonu Sood offers help to flood victims; Manisha Koirala says 'pray for Nepal'

Furthermore, according to Nepal's Tourism Board, around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies. A statement from Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, have gone missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.