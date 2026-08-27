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Nepal Flash Flood: Sonu Sood offers help to flood victims; Manisha Koirala says 'pray for Nepal'

Nepal Flash Flood: At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Nepal Flash Flood: Sonu Sood offers help to flood victims; Manisha Koirala says 'pray for Nepal'
Image Credit: ANI/Instagram grab

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Nepal Flash Flood: Sonu Sood offers help to flood victims; Manisha Koirala says 'pray for Nepal'
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