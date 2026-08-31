Nepal flash flood: Actor Manasi Parekh safely returns to India from China

"There was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road. Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side.And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away.