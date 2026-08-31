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Nepal flash flood: Actor Manasi Parekh safely returns to India from China

Actor Manasi Parekh reunited with her family at Mumbai airport after enduring hours stuck in buses and walking through active landslides along the Nepal-China border during her Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Nepal flash flood: Actor Manasi Parekh safely returns to India from China
Image Credit: @manasi parekh/Instagram

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