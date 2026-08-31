/Nepal flash floods: Trainee Doctor appears for NEET-PG test days after parents go missing in deluge

Nepal Flash Flood: A catastrophic flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border has claimed at least 900 lives, while more than 4,200 individuals remain reported missing after a massive mountain and glacial collapse triggered a wall of debris and floodwaters downstream. Geologists investigating the disaster indicated that unlike typical glacial lake outbursts, a massive section of rock and glacier fractured, temporarily damming a high-altitude river before bursting through with violent force. The surge swept through border posts, transit highways, and remote settlements along the rugged terrain.
Among those desperately searching for news of loved ones is Tanvi Annamdevara, a NEET-PG candidate and digital creator who released an urgent plea across social media platforms to locate her missing parents. Her parents, Anagha Annamdevara, 49, and Venkatram Annamdevara, 52, were travelling as part of a 67-member pilgrimage group undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
According to Annamdevara, the last recorded contact with her parents occurred at 8:27 a.m. IST on August 26, 2026, and they were stationed near the Rasuwa Customs Office along the Nepal-Tibet border. The group's last known coordinates placed them between the border immigration centre and the Friendship Bridge, both of which have since been severely damaged or destroyed by the torrents.
"I can only hope that my parents and everybody else made a run for their life and ran into safety, and are safe somewhere in a shelter waiting to be rescued," Annamdevara stated, noting that all communication lines to the 67-member group remain completely severed.
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Despite the severe emotional distress, Annamdevara chose to sit for the national NEET-PG medical entrance examination shortly after news of the disaster broke. Describing the challenge of attempting the three-hour test while her family remained unaccounted for, she shared that seeing her admit card photograph—which had been taken by her father—on the computer screen made the experience deeply overwhelming.
"Out of the three-hour exam, I think I spent one and a half hours just crying," she recalled, adding that the usual pre-exam family blessings were missing that morning. "My dad would have wished me 'best of luck, Tanvi'... they better come back."
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Further official details regarding rescue updates and casualty counts remain awaited.
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