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Nepal Floods: Amitabh Bachchan expresses heartbreak over devastating calamity

Nepal Floods: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed grief over the devastating flash floods in Nepal, describing the destruction as unbearable to watch and calling for prayers in the face of nature's fury.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Nepal Floods: Amitabh Bachchan expresses heartbreak over devastating calamity
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nepal Floods: Amitabh Bachchan expresses heartbreak over devastating calamity
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