Nepali Influencer Bibek Pangeni Passes Away At 32 After Battle With Cancer

New Delhi: Bibek Pangeni, a beloved social media influencer and a PhD candidate in Physics and Astronomy at the University of Georgia, has passed away after a prolonged and valiant battle with a brain tumor. The news of his death was confirmed by renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani, leaving his fans and followers across the globe in mourning.

Bibek’s health struggles began in 2022 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and his journey was widely followed by his large social media audience. He chose to document his battle openly, sharing his experiences on Instagram through reels and posts that depicted the harsh realities of his illness. His videos, which have now been deleted, offered an intimate look at the challenges he faced, as well as the emotional and physical toll that the disease took on him.

Throughout his battle, Bibek was supported by his wife, Srijana Subedi, who stood by his side as a constant source of strength, and the couple’s shared videos became a source of comfort for many who were going through similar struggles.

Although Bibek’s health updates had been limited in recent weeks, it was clear that his condition had worsened in the days before his passing. Despite receiving ongoing treatment and showing great strength, his health declined quickly, leading to his untimely death.